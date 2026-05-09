Rohit Sharma's INR 3.25 Crore Rolex 'Giraffe' Watch Nearly Snatched in Chaotic Fan Encounter, Video Goes Viral

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A video circulating widely across social media platforms purportedly shows Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma experiencing an unsettling incident where a fan allegedly attempted to snatch his expensive wristwatch. The footage, which has garnered significant attention and gone viral, depicts Sharma, known as 'Hitman', reacting swiftly and visibly distressed as he was greeting supporters from his car. The watch in question is widely reported to be a rare Rolex Daytona 'Giraffe', with its value estimated by some outlets to be as high as INR 3.25 crore (approximately £300,000), though this remains unconfirmed by official sources. Broadcast Blunder Sees Team India Cricketers Feature in Pakistan XI Graphic During PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2026.

Rohit Sharma's Viral Video

Rohit Sharma Fans tried to snatch his 3.25 Cr "Giraffe" watch from his wrist. And suddenly he close the mirror. pic.twitter.com/vMIQFxcdxt — Aman (@Proteinkohli) May 8, 2026

The Viral Incident Unfolds

The unverified video, which surfaced on 8th and 9th May 2026, captures Rohit Sharma seated in the back of his car, initially waving and smiling at a crowd of fans gathered outside. What began as a seemingly harmless interaction quickly escalated when two young individuals approached the car window.

Reports suggest that one of the fans attempted to grab Sharma's hand, with some claiming the intention was to remove his wristwatch. Reacting immediately, the cricketer was seen pulling his hand back, quickly rolling up the car window, and firmly gesturing for the individuals to move away, appearing visibly upset by the encounter.

Public Reaction and Security Debate

The incident has ignited a fervent debate online regarding the boundaries of fan interaction and the security of public figures. Social media users have widely condemned the alleged behaviour, calling for greater respect for personal space and raising concerns about the safety of celebrities.

While the exact location and timing of the event remain unverified, the video has sparked discussions about the challenges faced by high-profile personalities, particularly in a cricket-obsessed nation like India, where fan enthusiasm can sometimes cross into intrusive territory. The reported value of the Rolex watch has further fuelled speculation and concern among the public.

Context of Public Engagements

Such incidents underscore the constant scrutiny and intense public interaction that prominent sports figures like Rohit Sharma navigate daily. As a key player for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, Sharma is frequently in the public eye, leading to numerous fan encounters. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma Under Scrutiny for Missed Dope Tests, NADA Issues Notices: Report.

While most interactions are positive, this viral video serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks involved when admiration turns into overzealous or inappropriate behaviour, prompting calls for enhanced security measures for athletes during public appearances.

The viral footage has undoubtedly put a spotlight on the delicate balance between celebrity accessibility and personal security. As the video continues to circulate, it reinforces the ongoing conversation about responsible fan conduct and the need for robust protection for public figures in an increasingly connected world.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).