Ayodhya, November 13: All eyes will be on Ayodhya where magnificent Deepotsav celebrations on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali will be held today. Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya assumes significance because it is the first after the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for temple construction on the land where Babri Masjid once stood. Doordarshan National channel is hosting live streaming of the Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations. Scroll down to watch the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya online. Mission Shakti: Yogi Adityanath to Showcase Programme for Women Empowerment in 'Deepotsav' Celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. Besides Doordarshan National channel, the mega event will be broadcast live on public address systems and on 70 LED vans in Ayodhya. Security has been increased across Ayodhya and entry of outsiders has been banned for four days beginning Wednesday.

Ayodhya Deepotsav Live Streaming on Doordarshan National:

During the Deepotsav celebrations, drone cameras will monitor the movement of people in the holy city. "We will not allow any outsider to enter Ayodhya from Wednesday. We are maintaining a vigil in Ayodhya round-the-clock with the help of drone cameras. There is high security at all of the city's entry points and Saryu river routes," Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar said. Artists from the Lalit Kala Academy in Lucknow will showcase 25 sculptures of Lord Ram depicting different episodes from the epic Ramayana during the Deepotsav.

"As per the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deepotsav 2020 that will be held in Ayodhya, there are arrangements for virtual Deepotsav. Due to COVID-19, devotees who are unable to reach Ayodhya will be able to light a lamp in front of Sri Ram Lala Virajman through the website," a tweet from the Office of Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh had said.

