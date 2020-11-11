Ayodhya, Nov 11: The entry of outsiders in Ayodhya has been banned for four days beginning Wednesday. This is one of the many security measures taken in the temple town to beef up security ahead of the Deepotsav event.

The Deepotsav celebrations will be held on November 13 on 'Chhoti Diwali'. This year's celebrations are special since it is the first after the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for temple construction.

The Deepotsav celebrations will be attended by Governor Anandiben Patel and the chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Deepotsav in Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Govt Building Website to Allow Devotees Light Virtual Lamp.

According to a senior police official, drone cameras will monitor the movement of people the holy city.

Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar told reporters, "We will not allow any outsider to enter Ayodhya from Wednesday. We are maintaining vigil in Ayodhya round-the-clock with the help of drone cameras. There is high security at all of the city's entry points and Saryu river routes."

The DIG said that no one will be allowed to enter the venue for Deepotsav celebrations without a security pass.

Daily security drills are being conducted to strengthen the arrangements.

All hotels, guest houses, 'dharamshalas' and vehicles are being checked for the presence of suspicious elements.

Officials have appealed to the people to remain indoors and celebrate the occasion virtually.

"Anyone who steps out of the house must carry his or her ID proof," the official said.

The main Deepotsav event will start at 3 p.m. on November 13. It will be broadcast live on public address systems and on 70 LED vans in Ayodhya. The event will also be telecast on Doordarshan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).