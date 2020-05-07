Buddha Purnima 2020: PM Narendra Modi Says India Helping Other Countries Following Teachings of Gautam Buddha, Lauds COVID-19 Warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo File)

New Delhi, May 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in Buddha Purnima celebrations held through a virtual Vesak owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. In his keynote address, PM Narendra Modi said India derives inspiration from Gautam Buddha and is helping other countries during the coronavirus outbreak. He also lauded COVID-19 warriors on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Buddha Purnima 2020: Interesting Facts And Teachings of Lord Buddha to Share on Buddha Jayanti.

"People who are always helping humanity are the true disciples of Buddha. India will continue to help developments in the world using Buddha' teachings amid the corona crisis," PM Modi said. "India has helped and will continue to serve all nations amid the coronavirus pandemic while following our restrictions and keeping in mind our national interests. We will continue to serve everyone with perseverance and gain goodwill that will help us overcome the pandemic," he added. Happy Vesak Day 2020 Greetings: Celebrate Buddha Purnima With WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, GIF Messages and Motivational Quotes.

PM Modi said India is helping every country without any discrimination. Thanking COVID-19 warriors, the Prime Minister said: "During this difficult time of coronavirus lockdown, there are several people around us who are working 24 hours to help others, to maintain law and order, to cure infected persons and to maintain cleanliness, by sacrificing their own comforts. All such people deserve appreciation and honour."

"I thank all who are working during these tough times. I salute you and I hope you are keeping yourself safe. I hope your family is safe. I hope you keep serving humanity," he added. Vesak - Buddha Poornima, is considered the Triple Blessed Day as TathagataGautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment and Maha Parnirvana.

On Buddha Purnima, prayer ceremonies were streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini, Nepal, Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhgaya, India, MulgandhaKutiVihara, Sarnath, India, Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar, India, Pirith Chanting from RuwanweliMaha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka, Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal apart from other popular Buddhist sites.