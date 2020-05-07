Happy Vesak Day 2020 Greetings: Celebrate Buddha Purnima With WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, GIF Messages and Motivational Quotes

Happy Vesak Day 2020 (File Image)

Happy Vesak 2020 Wishes and Greetings: Vesak, also popularly known as Buddha Jayanti and Buddha Purnima, is a popular east-Asian festival which is observed mainly by the followers of Buddhism. Vesak 2020 will be observed on May 7, which will fall on Thursday this time around. The occasion of Vesak is observed in honour of Gautam Buddha – also known as Prince Siddhartha – the founder of Buddhism. People celebrate the occasion in style and with vigour. They send across beautiful and Happy Vesak wishes and greetings to their loved ones on this auspicious day. If you want to shower wishes on dear ones, and are looking for a collection of best Vesak 2020 wishes and greetings, then you have arrived at the right place. Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 Images in Marathi & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Vesak Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

The observance of Vesak takes place on different dates around the world. To celebrate this festive occasion, you can send across these best Vesak 2020 wishes and greetings to your loved ones via popular social messaging apps like as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WeChat, Telegram etc. among others. It will be a great deed to celebrate the occasion your friend, family member, or a relative who is a Buddhist. Buddha Purnima 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Vesak WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

Happy Vesak Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Live in Illusion and the Appearance of Things. There Is a Reality. We Are That Reality. When You Understand This, You See That You Are Nothing, and Being Nothing, You Are Everything. That Is All. Happy Vesak Day 2020.

Happy Vesak Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Dearest Buddhist Brothers and Sisters in Every Place, May Peace Be With You! Happy & Peaceful Vesak to You.

Happy Vesak Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Mind Is Everything. What You Think You Become.”- Buddha! Happy Vesak

Happy Vesak Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Be Enlightened on the Path of Love, Peace and Truth Showed by Lord Buddha. Happy Vesak Day!

Happy Vesak Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You Be Showered With Abundant Fortune and Prosperity and Find the Path to Eternal Happiness. Happy Vesak Day

How to Download Vesak Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can also wish Vesak by downloading beautiful WhatsApp Stickers From Play Store. As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging people, people often use the medium to message and greet each other on different occasions. As May 7 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Vesak 2020’. We hope that you would love to share these amazing Vesak 2020 wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious festive day.