Buddha Purnima 2020: Interesting Facts And Teachings of Lord Buddha to Share on Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Buddha Purnima commemorates the birthday of Prince Siddhartha Gautama who later became 'Lord Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is believed that Lord Buddha attained enlightenment (bodhi) while meditating underneath a Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya. Followers of Buddhism observe Buddha Jayanti by following various festivities. The day highlights the teachings of Lord Buddha such as Ahimsa (non-violence), compassion, and praying with the purest feelings. Buddhism stands for peace, harmony and non-violence. Many of them avoid eating meat and wine are avoided on this day. They prefer wearing white clothes during Buddha Purnima celebrations. As we observe Buddha Purnima 2020, we bring to you some facts about the spiritual leader. The day is also known as Vesak. Buddha Purnima HD Images & Vesak Day Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers & GIF Greetings.

On Buddha Jayanti, you can wish you near and dear ones by sending them Buddha Jayanti Images and HD Wallpaper which you download for free online. You can also send them Buddha Poornima wishes and messages to celebrate the day. While people are confined to their homes due to the current lockdown, let these wishes bring memories of the festival celebrated every year on a large scale. Meanwhile, here are facts and teachings by Lord Buddha to share on this auspicious day.

According to Buddhism, by finding the path to Enlightenment, Siddhartha was led from the pain of suffering and rebirth towards the path of Enlightenment and thus came to be known as the Buddha or 'awakened one'. He was a philosopher, mendicant, meditator, spiritual teacher, and religious leader.

Buddha was born in the 6th century B.C., or possibly as early as 624 B.C., according to some scholars. Other researchers believe he was born later, even as late as 448 B.C. And some Buddhists believe Gautama Buddha lived from 563 B.C. to 483 B.C.

The first mention of the Buddha in Western writing is in the writings of Clement of Alexandria, 2 AD.

In Hinduism, Lord Buddha is regarded as the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu who is the preserver of the universe. He is worshipped in sense of Lord Vishnu at some places in India.

Buddhism is the fourth largest religion in the world with 360 million followers.

Many followers of Buddhism worship Lord Buddha in his babyhood. The statue of Baby Buddha is worshipped in many temples in different parts of the world. The ceremony of worshipping the statue of Baby Buddha on Buddha Purnima marks a new beginning.

According to popular legends, one of the Buddha’s teeth still exists in the world. It was plucked out from his mouth during his cremation ceremony and moved to Sri Lanka

Lord Buddha's final words to the Universe were: “All component things in the world are changeable. They are not lasting. Work hard to gain your own salvation.”

The ‘Bodhi’ Tree under which Buddha preached the lessons of enlightenment is still preserved till day.

Buddha Purnima generally falls on the full moon night between April or May. The festival is celebrated by both Hindus and Buddhists in India and other Asian countries. We wish you all a Happy Buddha Poornima.