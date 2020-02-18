Chandrashekar Azad Rally in Nagpur: Bombay HC Issues Notice to Maharashtra Govt After Bhim Army Denied Permit For Public Meeting in RSS HQ Vicinity

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Nagpur, February 18: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the Nagpur Police Commissioner. The notices were issued on a petition filed by Bhim Army after Chandrashekhar Azad was denied permission to hold a public meeting at Reshimbagh ground in front of RSS Smruti Mandir premises on February 22. Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhim Army Chief, Arrested by Hyderabad Police For Anti-CAA Protests on Republic Day 2020.

On Tuesday, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court heard the petition filed by Bhim Army Nagpur district chief Prafulla Shende in which he demanded to quash the police order. Shinde in his petition claimed that the Bhim Army received no objection certificate from the Nagpur Improvement Trust which owns the ground, besides getting go-ahead from the C P & Berar Education Society. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Released From Tihar Jail, Says Will Fight Till CAA Is Taken Back.

Maharashtra: Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court issues notices to the state govt and the Nagpur Police Commissioner on a petition filed by Bhim Army, challenging the police's decision to not allow Chandrashekhar Azad to hold a public meeting at Reshimbagh ground on February 22. pic.twitter.com/vyoqL2kiRQ — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

According to a report published in The Indian Express, a bench of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Madhav Jamdar served the notices to Principal Secretary, Home Department, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) and senior police inspector of Kotwali police station. They have been asked to reply before February 20.

Advocate Firdaus Mirza represented Shinde in the court. Azad is scheduled to address Bhim Army workers at Reshmibagh ground on Saturday. However, The Kotwali police, citing law and order, refused permission to hold the meeting.