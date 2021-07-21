New Delhi, July 21: The national capital on Wednesday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases, and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was at 0.9 per cent, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin. Maharashtra Reports 8,159 New COVID-19 Cases, 7,839 Recoveries and 165 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

There was marginal increase in both daily number of cases and positivity rate in comparison to Tuesday, when 44 cases and a 0.7 per cent positivity rate were reported.

Meanwhile, 61 people more recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,10,066.

With the latest deaths reported on Tuesday, Delhi's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 25,039.

A total of 65,811 COVID-19 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 42,187 through RT-PCR and 23,624 through the Rapid Antigen method.

The number of active cases had dipped to 566, of which 171 were in home isolation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2021 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).