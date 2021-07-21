Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 8,159 new COVID-19 cases and 7,839 recoveries in the most 24 hours. The state reported 165 deaths during the same time taking the total death toll across the state to 1,30,918.

Maharashtra reports 8,159 new #COVID cases, 7,839 patient discharges, and 165 deaths in the past 24 hours Active cases: 94,745 Total discharges: 60,08,750 Death toll: 1,30,918 pic.twitter.com/K0RTitsz6C — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

