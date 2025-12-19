Patna, December 19: Principal of Government Tibbi College in Bihar said on Friday that Dr Nusrat will join her duty on December 20, who had gone silent after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "pulled" down her hijab during a ceremony in Patna a few days ago. The hijab-related incident had sparked a political storm in the country, with opposition parties accusing the Chief Minister of disrespecting a Muslim woman doctor.

Professor (Dr.) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal of Government Tibbi College, Patna, said that Dr Nusrat had spoken to her close friend Bilkis and stated that the matter was being unnecessarily blown out of proportion. Dr Nusrat, a postgraduate student at the Government Tibbi College, had not attended college for the past four days, which led to speculation that she was emotionally hurt by the incident. However, teachers at the college described her as a bright and disciplined student who has been wearing a hijab consistently for the past seven years. Nitish Kumar Hijab Controversy: PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Files Police Complaint Against Bihar CM Over Pulling Down Muslim Woman’s Hijab.

While Dr Nusrat remained quiet immediately after the incident, she has now decided to resume her professional responsibilities. According to her classmates, she is prepared to join her new posting as scheduled. “The incident had been misinterpreted, asserting that the Chief Minister’s intention was neither malicious nor disrespectful. Nitish Kumar’s gesture as one of affection, likening it to that of a guardian,” Dr Rahman said. He also accused certain political parties and sections of the media of attempting to tarnish the image of a Chief Minister who has consistently worked toward women’s empowerment. ‘Any Stretch of Imagination I Can’t Accept…’: Javed Akhtar Condemns Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Pulling Hijab of Newly Appointed AYUSH Doctor, Demands Apology (View Post).

Bilkis, a close friend and classmate of Dr Nusrat Parveen, confirmed that she will join on December 20. On December 15, Nitish Kumar landed in a controversy after he removed the hijab of Dr Nusrat during an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Patna. The incident, which surfaced through a short video clip, drew sharp criticism across the country. The RJD also shared an 11-second video of the event on its official X account, questioning the Chief Minister's conduct.

