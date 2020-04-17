AICTE Warns Institutions to Beware of Fake News Spread on Social Media

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The coronavirus spread has created panic and fear across the nation. With the increasing number of cases, the Indian government extended the lockdown, in a hope to curb the spread. This has put businesses on a halt and suspended exams and recruitment process too. Even though the examination official bodies are constantly updating students with the latest developments, fake news and posts have created chaos on social media, misleading the candidates. Taking a note on the same, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released a notification, warning institutions against the spread of fake news on social media. JEE Main 2020 April Exam to Be Held in July? NTA Debunks Fake News.

The official notification was released on, aicte-india.org. “Do not believe in fake news being spread through Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook, etc.” begins the letter addressed to Principal/ Direction of AICTE approved institutes. The letter further stated, for all matters related to classes, entrance exams, admissions, fee payments, etc. Please refer to:

Announcements, Instructions, circulars etc. posted on the official websites of the respective organizations

E-mails and SMS sent by respective organisations through their official channel ONLY.

“Also, bring this important information to the notice of all the faculty and students of your institutes and display it on your institute's website,” the institute wrote further on the notice.

All the institutions should only believe information released on the MHRD/UGC/AICTE official website. Many fake news were spread online, including the false claim that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also cancelled all the exams because of the pandemic. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) refuted the fake news.