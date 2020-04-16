JEE Main 2020 April Exam to Be Held in July? NTA Debunks Fake News

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The extension of lockdown has forced the conducting bodies to postpone their ongoing applications and examination process. Along with it, some fake news was also seen circulating on social media, misleading the students with false claims. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2020 For April session has been postponed till May end. However, the re-opening of correction facility has risen concerns among candidates if JEE Main 2020 is going to delay further. It was reported some false claims were running on social media stating that JEE Main 2020 April exam will be postponed further and held in July. If you come across any similar circulars, we advise you not to believe it. The National Testing Agency (NTA) debunked the fake news in the latest notification. JEE Main, NEET 2020 Updates: NTA Extends Application Correction Window for the Exams Till May 3.

The coronavirus outbreak in India has led people to stay at home. The lockdown has further postponed many examinations. But all such information has been circulated through respective conducting bodies’ official sources only. This is why when a few falsely claimed that JEE Main 2020 exam date is going to be delayed; further, NTA felt the need to step in and issue a clarification.

“It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake Public Notice dated 14/04/2020 has been circulating in social media regarding rescheduling of the JEE(Main) examination to the first week of July 2020. All candidates who are due to appear for JEE(Main) examination are hereby informed that there is no truth in the circulated fake Public Notice,” it said in the notice.

“The candidates are advised not to be misled by such false information and fake notices. The NTA will also take strict action by filing an FIR under relevant provisions of the IT Act and IPC against those unscrupulous elements who are creating and circulating such false information to mislead the candidates,” the official notification reads further. Read the detailed notice, by clicking HERE.

NTA following HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s suggestion has postponed their JEE Main 2020 April exam to May, since the lockdown has extended till May 3. Any confirmation on the same will be notified to students through their official portal only.