AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: How To Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Scores Online

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2026 today, June 19. Students who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supplementary examinations can now check their scores online through the official results portal and other designated platforms.

The AP SSC Advanced Supplementary examinations were conducted from May 25 to June 4, 2026. The supplementary exams provide students with an opportunity to clear subjects they could not pass in the regular SSC examinations or improve their scores. ICAI CA Final Result May 2026 Out: How To Check at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

How To Check AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official AP SSC results portal.

Click on the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 link.

Enter your Hall Ticket Number and other required credentials.

Submit the details.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the marks memo for future reference.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance Service and the LEAP App of the School Education Department. Schools have also been provided access to the results through dedicated login portals, enabling headmasters to download and distribute marksheets. How To Check WBJEE Result 2026 at wbjeeb.nic.in?

Recounting and Reverification Process

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has informed that the schedule and procedure for applying for re-counting and re-verification of answer scripts will be announced separately. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for the process once the board releases the detailed notification on its official website.

Students Advised To Rely on Official Sources

BSEAP has urged students, parents, and stakeholders to rely only on official platforms for authentic updates regarding the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026. Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready while checking their scores to avoid any inconvenience.

Students should carefully verify all details mentioned on the marks memo and contact their respective schools or the board in case of any discrepancies.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).