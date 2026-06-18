How To Check WBJEE Result 2026 at wbjeeb.nic.in?

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board on Thursday declared the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026, paving the way for admissions to undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy across the state. Candidates can access and download their rank cards from 4 pm onwards through the official websites.

The result announcement marks the beginning of the admission process for thousands of aspirants seeking seats in government and private institutions across West Bengal. Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, details of which will be announced separately by the board. MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 Declared at msbte.org; Check Steps To Download Scorecard.

How To Check WBJEE 2026 Result

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the WBJEE 2026 result link available on the homepage.

Log in using the required credentials.

View the result and download the rank card for future use.

The rank card contains subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, qualifying status and the candidate's merit rank.

Top Rank Holders in WBJEE 2026

According to the merit list released by the board, Shaswat Banerjee secured the top position in the General Merit Rank (GMR) list. Souridho Mondal and Umang Bhut claimed the second and third ranks, respectively. MHT CET PCB 2nd Attempt Result 2026 Declared, Check Scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Counselling Process To Begin Soon

The counselling process will commence soon. During counselling, candidates will be able to view the seat matrix of government and private engineering and technology institutions across West Bengal before exercising their choices. The board is expected to release a detailed counselling schedule, including registration dates, choice-filling procedures and seat allotment timelines, in the coming days.

Understanding the WBJEE 2026 Marking Scheme

The examination followed a three-category marking pattern across subjects.

Category 1

Each correct answer carried one mark, while an incorrect response attracted a penalty of 0.25 mark.

Category 2

Each correct answer was awarded two marks, with a deduction of 0.5 mark for every wrong answer.

Category 3

Questions carried two marks each and had no negative marking. However, selecting any incorrect option resulted in zero marks for that question.

For questions with multiple correct options in Category 3, candidates received proportionate marks if they selected some, but not all, correct answers without choosing any incorrect option. Unattempted questions carried no marks in any category.

What Candidates Should Do Next

Candidates who have qualified in WBJEE 2026 should download and preserve their rank cards, as they will be required during the counselling and admission process.

Applicants are also advised to regularly check the official WBJEEB websites for updates regarding counselling registration, seat allotment and admission schedules.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).