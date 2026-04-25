The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has officially declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, April 25, 2026, at 10 AM. Students can now check their scores on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in by entering their roll number, as the result link is live.

Over one lakh students appeared for each of the Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year, which were conducted between February 21 and March 20 across the state. AP SSC Result 2026 Today? Check Latest Updates on BSE 10th Results Date.

How to Check UBSE Result 2026 Online

Visit ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter your roll number

Submit to view your result

Download and print the marksheet

Check UBSE Result 2026 via SMS

For Class 10: Type UK10

For Class 12: Type UK12

Send to 5676750

Get your result on your phone

Check UBSE Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by logging in with their mobile number, selecting UBSE under the Education section, and entering the required details.

The online marksheet includes important details such as student name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, division, and result status. Students should carefully verify all information after downloading their results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).