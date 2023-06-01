Mumbai, June 1: For the students who took the Assam state board's final board examinations in 2023, SEBA Assam 12th result 2023 is about to be released on the official website. The board is anticipated to release the results today.

The results will be released on the official website, resultsassam.nic.in, by the organisation responsible for administering the test, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The results will be announced on the aforementioned website. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

Accordingly, applicants will be able to obtain it from the results page. For further information and updates, students are urged to visit this page often. The formal announcement of the results is still awaited.

Know How to Check Scorecards Online

Visit SEBA Assam's website On the main page, select the highlighted link tab Choose "login" Provide the requested information Select "Submit" For later use, download it and take a screenshot Students must receive at least 30% of the possible points on both the theory and practical papers in order to pass the SEBA Assam Class 12 board exam in 2023. The overall score should also be 30%. From February 20 to March 20, 2023, AHSEC administered the Assam HS 12th final board exams. From January 25 to February 15, 2023, the practical tests were scheduled for the same. Along with the official website, the results link will also be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in. BSEB Class 12 Results 2023: Bihar Board to Declare Intermediate Result at 2 PM on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The AHSEC Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Arts test attracted almost 2 lakh applications this year. The Assam Class 12 final exam was administered twice between February 20 and March 20, 2023.

