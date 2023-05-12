The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Class 12 exam results. The CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 can be checked on the official website of the bank at cbseresults.nic.in. The board conducted the Class 12 board exams were held from February 15 to April 5. Practical examinations for both classes were conducted between January 2 and January 14, 2023. A total of 16,96,770 candidates registered for the class 12 exams this year. How To Check CBSE Board Result 2023 on www.cbseresults.nic.in; Get Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results on This Date and Time.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out:

CBSE Class 12 results declared — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)