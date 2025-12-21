New Delhi, December 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a major new urea production facility at the Namrup Fertiliser Plant in Naharkatia, Assam, on Sunday, marking one of the most significant fertiliser infrastructure initiatives undertaken in the Northeast in recent decades. The proposed fertiliser unit, with an estimated annual production capacity of 1.2 million metric tonnes of urea, is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening India’s agricultural supply chain while simultaneously giving a major boost to Assam’s industrial ecosystem.

The project is being positioned as a transformative step towards reducing dependence on fertiliser imports and ensuring timely availability of urea for farmers across the region. PM Narendra Modi Targets Congress, Says 'It Was Becoming Part of Conspiracy Before Independence to End Identity of Assam'.

PM Modi Assam Visit Today

Prime Minister @narendramodi's visit to Assam ✶ PM to pay tribute to martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon ✶ PM to perform Bhoomi Pujan for Ammonia-Urea Fertilizer Project of Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited at Namrup in Dibrugarh 🗓️21st December,… pic.twitter.com/A9n8EN0jsr — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 20, 2025

According to the Assam government, construction of the new unit is expected to be completed within three years from the commencement of work. Once operational, the facility is likely to generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities and stimulate ancillary industries in and around the Namrup industrial belt.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of preparations at the event venue and closely inspected the security arrangements being put in place for the high-profile programme. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Guwahati Airport, Unveil INR 15,600-Crore Development Projects in Assam.

The Chief Minister held detailed discussions with senior officials of the Assam Police, district administration, and departments responsible for logistics, protocol and event management to ensure a smooth execution of the Prime Minister’s schedule.

During his visit, Sarma also chaired a coordination meeting with top state government officials, including Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, stressing the need for seamless inter-departmental coordination in the run-up to the Prime Minister’s programme. Ministers Pijush Hazarika and Prashanta Phukan, along with Naharkatiya MLA Tarang Gogoi, accompanied the Chief Minister during the review.

As per the tentative schedule, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address a public meeting at the project site, during which he is likely to highlight the strategic importance of the fertiliser project and reiterate the Centre’s focus on accelerating industrial and agricultural development in the Northeast.

The Prime Minister arrived in Assam on Saturday afternoon, reaching Guwahati, he inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, a landmark infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity and passenger capacity in the region.

PM Modi’s visit underscores the Centre’s continued emphasis on infrastructure-led growth and balanced regional development, with Assam emerging as a key hub in India’s Act East and Northeast development strategy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2025 07:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).