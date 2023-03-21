Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be releasing the class 12th results for all the streams today. The board on Tuesday said that the class 12 results will be announced by the BSEB president Anand Kishor at 2 pm. Once declared, the candidates can check their scores on the official BSEB website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Know Likely Date and How To Check Bihar Board Inter Results Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Class 12 Results 2023:

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

