Dispur, April 29: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the date and time of the Assam HS Result 2025. According to the announcement, the AHSEC Class 12th result will be declared tomorrow, April 30, at 9 AM. Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, and Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, shared the date and time of the Assam Board 12th Result 2025 on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Assam Higher Secondary 2025 Results at 9 AM on April 30

I am pleased to inform that the Higher Secondary 2025 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow (30-04-2025) at 9:00 AM. The ASSEB will issue official notification shortly. A total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS… — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 29, 2025

In his post, Ranoj Pegu said, "I am pleased to inform that the Higher Secondary 2025 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow (30-04-2025) at 9:00 AM. The ASSEB will issue official notification shortly." He also said that a total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations this year. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date and Time: Jharkhand Academic Council Likely to Declare Matric and Inter Examination Results Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com, Know Steps To Check Marks.

How To Check Assam HS Result 2025:

Visit the official AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Assam HS Result 2025 link

Enter using your login credentials

Click on submit

Your Assam Class 12 board exam result will be displayed on the screen

Check the AHSEC HS Result 2025 thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference.

Students who appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary final examination or AHSEC HS Exam 2025 can check their scores on the official website of ASEEB at asseb.in. They can also check the AHSEC Class 12th Result 2025 on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in and results.ahsecexam.in. This year, the Assam Higher Secondary final examination was held from February 13 to March 17. West Bengal HS Result 2025 Date and Time: WBCHSE To Announce Uchcha Madhyamik Class 12 Result on This Day at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

The Assam Class 12 board examinations were held in two shifts: the first from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. In addition to the results, the Assam council is also expected to announce the pass percentage by stream, the names of toppers, district toppers, and other details. Last year, the Assam Class 12 results were announced on May 9 and saw an overall pass percentage of 88.64%.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2025 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).