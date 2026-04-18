The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Results 2026 by the end of April. As per reports, students can expect the results in the last week of April or the first week of May.

Once released, students will be able to check their ICSE and ISC results online on the official websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org. To access their scorecards, candidates must enter their Unique ID, Index Number, and other required login credentials. UP Board Result 2026 Date: Class 10, 12 Results Likely Between April 25-28, Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

ICSE, ISC Results 2026: How to Check Online

Visit the official CISCE results portal at cisce.org

Enter Course Code, Candidate UID, Index Number, and Captcha

Click on the ‘Show Result’ button

Download and print the result for future reference

Students can also use the ‘Print Result’ option to obtain a hard copy of their ICSE or ISC marksheet.

Last Year’s Result Statistics

In 2025, CISCE declared the ICSE and ISC results on May 1. A total of 99,551 students appeared for the ISC (Class 12) exams, out of which 98,578 passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 99.02%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.45%, while boys recorded 98.64%.

Similarly, in ICSE (Class 10), girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.37%, higher than boys at 98.84%, continuing the trend of strong performance by female students. JEE Mains Result 2026 Date: How To Check Session 2 Score and Expected Cut-Off.

ICSE, ISC 2026 Passing Marks

To pass the ICSE and ISC board exams, students must secure at least 33% marks overall and in each subject.

CISCE also offers students the option to apply for rechecking and re-evaluation of answer scripts after the results are declared. The revised Statement of Marks or Pass Certificate issued after re-evaluation will be considered final.

Students who fail to meet the minimum passing criteria will be eligible to appear for improvement examinations in up to two subjects.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for the latest updates on ICSE and ISC Results 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).