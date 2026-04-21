The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-II is preparing to announce the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) results for the 2026 academic year. According to board officials and current projections, the results for all streams - Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational - are likely to be released between April 20 and April 25, 2026.

While an official notification on the exact date is expected shortly, candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready to access their scores immediately upon declaration. JEE Mains Result 2026 Out: NTA Declares Session 2 Results, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Assam HS 2026 Examination Overview and Result Timeline

The Assam HS Final Examinations were conducted earlier this year from February 11 to March 16, 2026. The exams were held across 821 centers in two shifts: a morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and an afternoon session from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Over 3.30 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. Following the precedent set last year, when the Higher Secondary results were declared on April 30 at 9:00 AM, the board is expected to maintain a similar morning announcement window for the 2026 results.

Where to Check the AHSEC 12th Results

Once the results are officially announced, the ASSEB will activate the digital result links on several platforms to ensure a smooth experience for students. The primary official websites include:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

results.ahsecregistration.in

digilocker.gov.in

In addition to these websites, students can utilize the official Upolobdha mobile application, available on the Google Play Store. The app is designed to handle high traffic and provides a convenient way to download provisional marksheets directly to mobile devices.

Steps to Download the Assam HS 2026 Marksheet

Candidates can follow these standardized steps to retrieve their digital scorecards:

Visit the official Assam Board website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Locate and click on the "Results" section on the homepage.

Select the link labeled "HS Final Year Examination Result 2026."

Enter the required credentials, including your Roll Number and Registration Number.

View the individual marksheet displayed on the screen.

Download and save the digital copy or print it for future academic reference. NTET 2026 Advance Exam City Slip Released at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet; Steps To Download.

Minimum Passing Criteria

To qualify for higher education in Assam, candidates must secure a minimum of 30 per cent aggregate marks, as well as 30 per cent in each individual subject. The results are a decisive factor for students planning university admissions and competitive entrance exams like CUET and NEET. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has previously cautioned students against misinformation circulating on social media regarding fake result dates. Official updates will be shared through the minister's official social media handles and the board's notification portal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jagran Josh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 07:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).