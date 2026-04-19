The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 on April 20. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their scorecards online via jeemain.nta.nic.in. The result plays a decisive role in determining eligibility for JEE Advanced and admissions into premier institutes such as National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and GFTIs.

How To Download JEE Main 2026 Scorecard

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on “JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026” link

Enter your application number and date of birth

Submit the details and view your scorecard

Download and save it for future use

The JEE Main scorecard will include essential details such as candidate name, roll number, subject-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, total NTA percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank and JEE Advanced qualification status. The percentile-based evaluation ensures normalization across different exam shifts. UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: When and Where To Check UBSE Scorecards Online.

As per past trends, the expected cut-off for General category candidates may range between 93 to 95 percentile, while EWS candidates could fall between 81 to 85 percentile. OBC-NCL cut-offs are likely between 78 to 82 percentile. For SC and ST categories, expected cut-offs may range between 60 to 70 percentile and 45 to 55 percentile respectively, though final figures will depend on exam difficulty and candidate performance. CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: How To Calculate Percentage From CGPA.

Following the result declaration, candidates within the top 2.5 lakh ranks will qualify for JEE Advanced 2026. The admission process will then proceed through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), where seats across participating engineering institutes will be allotted in multiple rounds based on rank, category and preferences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).