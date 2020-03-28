Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date: When Will BSEB Release Class 10 Exam Results? Where to Check Marks? Here Is Everything You Should Know

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Since morning, the Bihar School Examination Board was making rounds on the internet hinting that the class 10 results were to release today, March 28, 2020. Earlier, BSEB announced that they had suspended the evaluation process for class 10 results until March 31, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. But a few outlets were suggesting that Bihar Board 10th result 2020 was likely to release today. With the increasing concern, a BSEB official confirmed that Bihar Board 10th result 2020 would not be released today, because the evaluation process has been put to a halt. So when will BSEB release class 10 exam results? Where to check the marks. Below we have mentioned everything you should know. Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2020 Declared: 80.44% Pass, Check BSEB Class 12 Marks and Merit List for Commerce, Science and Arts Online.

When Will BSEB Release Class 10 Exam Results?

“Only 75% evaluation of answer copies of class X has been done. The evaluation process was stopped at all evaluation centres across the state after the lockdown announced by the Centre. The evaluation would likely to resume only after April 14,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishor was quoted saying in a TOI report. This means that BSEB will likely release the Bihar Board class 10 exam result 2020 in the middle of April and not before that. Students are hence advised not to entertain any rumours circulated across the internet. Board Exam Results 2020 Dates: Tentative Schedule and Websites of Central and State Boards to Check Your Scores and Download Marksheets Online.

Where to Check Marks?

Once declared, BSEB 10th result 2020 will be made available on the official website of Bihar Board; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results can also be checked via SMS. For Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020, type BSEB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263.

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education has recently declared the Class 12 intermediate result 2020. About 80.44 percent of candidates have successfully surpassed the Bihar Board Intermediate exam 2020, better performance as compared to the previous year, 79.76 percent.