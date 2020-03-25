Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2020 Declared: 80.44% Pass, Check BSEB Class 12 Marks and Merit List for Commerce, Science and Arts Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has declared the class 12 results online, in the evening yesterday (March 24, 2020). The BSEB 12th board results 2020 for all streams, Commerce, Science and Arts are available at the official website; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to media reports, 80.44 percent candidates have successfully surpassed the Bihar Board Intermediate exam 2020, a better performance as compared to the previous year, 79.76 percent. BSEB Board chairman, Anand Kishor announced the results in a press release. Neha Kumari secured 95.2 percent and topped among students in Bihar Board Science stream, Sakshy Kumari has topped the exam in Arts scoring 94.8 percent, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped the Board exam in Commerce scoring 95.32 percent. Close 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year. CBSE Launches New Helpline Numbers on COVID-19 Safeguards for Students.

According to media reports, about 2,24,971 candidates have passed through first division, 1,62,471 with second division and 3,601 passed with third division. No press conference was called because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

How to Check BSEB 12th Intermediate Board Exam 2020?

1. Visit the official site of Bihar Board, BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

4. Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

5. Check the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future need.

Check BSEB 12th Intermediate Board Exam 2020 via SMS

For BSEB Class 12 Science result, type -BSEB12SRoll Number and send it to 56263

For BSEB Class 12 Arts results, type BSEB12ARoll Number and send it to 56263

For BSEB Class 12 Commerce results, type SMS BSEB12CRoll Number and send it to 56263

The BSEB website reported a heavy traffic on the result day, as students were logging in to check their marks. Meanwhile, Bihar Board class 10 result 2020 will be delayed as evaluation process was earlier postponed till March 31, 2020 and may further delay because of the nationwide lockdown until April 15, 2020.