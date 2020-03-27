Board Exam Results 2020 Dates: Tentative Schedule and Websites of Central and State Boards to Check Your Scores and Download Marksheets Online

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The board exams are currently on halt because of the coronavirus outbreak in India. Recently, the Bihar Board declared its class 12 results which saw 80.44% as passing percent in the state, an improvement from last year’s 79.76%. During the March-end, most of the state and central boards are on the verge concluding their annual board exams and commencing the evaluation process. But with the government announcing a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, which is until April 14, most of the central and state boards’ examinations have been postponed. This also means that the results will also be delayed. Below in this article, find out the board exam results 2020 dates, tentative schedule and websites for both central and state boards to check your scores and download the mark sheets online. Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2020 Declared: 80.44% Pass, Check BSEB Class 12 Marks and Merit List for Commerce, Science and Arts Online.

Bihar Board Exam Result 2020

The Bihar Board Class 10 evaluation was reportedly almost over but had to be put on halt because of the nationwide lockdown. As per the earlier reports, the Bihar Board SSC Result 2020 evaluation process was postponed till March 31, and may further get affected because of the nationwide lockdown until April 14, 2020. The evaluation process is expected to resume soon once the evaluation process is over. Hence, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020 can be expected by the end of April, 2020. The Bihar Board class 10 result 2020 will be available on biharboard.online.

ICSE/ ISC Board Exam Result 2020

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) postponed the class 10 and class 12 examinations scheduled to be conducted between March 19 and March 31, 2020. The revised ICSE and ISC board exam 2020 dates are expected to be announced in due course of time. Usually, CISCE declares the annual board exam results in May. This year, it may extend until the first week of June, 2020, depending on the present situation. Students can check their board exam results 2020 on cisce.org.

CBSE Board Exam Result 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as well postponed its ongoing exam until March 31, in the view of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The board, in its official notice, stated that it would reassess the situation and communicate fresh exam dates soon. Besides, the ongoing evaluation process has also been postponed. CBSE usually declares the result by April end to the first week of May. Looking at the current situation, the class 10 and class 12 board exam result 2020 can be predicted in May, 2020. The CBSE board exam results 2020 can be checked on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CGBSE Board Exam Result 2020

The Chhattisgarh Board has also halted the evaluation process for class 10 and class 12 board exam 2020. CGBSE was expected to begin checking the answer sheets from March 26, 2020. The nationwide lockdown had halted it too. Students can check their result by visiting their official websitecgbse.nic.in.

AP Board Exam Result 2020

The Andhra Pradesh class 10 board exams that were scheduled to be held from March 31, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the 12th board exams were scheduled on time. The AP SSC Result 2020 may be delayed, but 12th board exam result 2020 is expected by May, 2020, if things go fine.

WB Board Exam Result 2020

In the view of the prevailing situation, the West Bengal board had postponed the class 12 exams till April 15, 2020. Although the Madhyamik exams were conducted on time, the board had faced criticism for a number of paper leaks cases during the examination. The board usually declares the result by the end of May or early June, this year the scores can be expected by mid-June, 2020.

Telangana Board Exam Result 2020

The Telangana Board exams 2020 were postponed too until March 31, 2020. The board usually announces its results in May, but it might be further delayed, depending on the present situation of coronavirus lockdown. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana is expected to declare the result on their official website; bse.telangana.gov.in.

Other Educational Boards, Tentative Dates and Websites:

Name of Boards Tentative Result Dates Websites Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) June, 2020 Gujrat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSEB) May, 2020 Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) May-June, 2020 Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) May-June, 2020 Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) May-June, 2020 Jharkhand Academy Council (JAC) May, 2020 Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (SSLC) & Pre-University Course/Certificate (PUC) May-June, 2020 Kerala Secondary School Certificate (SSLC) & Pre-University Course/Certificate (PUC) May-June, 2020 Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Last week of May, 2020 Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) May, 2020 Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) May, 2020 Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) May, 2020 Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) May, 2020 Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) May, 2020 Board of Secondary Education (BSE) & Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha May, 2020 , Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) May-June, 2020 Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) & Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) May, 2020 Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) June, 2020 Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE UK) May- June, 2020

Once the board examinations get over, the respective board will announce the result date on their individual official websites. Students are hence advised to keep a track on the official sites of the education boards to know the evaluation and results dates.