Patna, February 11: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance examination 2025 dummy admit cards today, February 11. Once released, candidates who will be appearing for the Bihar DElEd 2025 examination can check the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education dummy hall ticket on the official website at deledbihar.com.

As per the official notification, the window to download the dummy admit cards will remain open from today, February 11, to Monday, February 17. Candidates will be able to download their dummy admit card after logging in using their user ID and password. If applicants notice an error in the dummy admit card, then they need to get it corrected by February 17 on the portal. SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: State Bank of India Releasing Call Letters for SBI Junior Associates Prelims Exam at sbi.co.in Today, Know How To Download SBI Clerk Exam Admit Cards.

How to Download Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam Dummy Admit Card:

Visit the official website at deledbihar.com

Click on the dummy admit card download link on the homepage

Enter using your user ID and password

Click on submit.

Your dummy admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Similarly, BSEB also said that if a candidate changes his/her reservation category on the dummy admit card, then they will have to pay the required fee. The notification further said that candidates would be allowed to make any changes after the February 17 deadline. The Bihar DElEd or Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam will consist of 120 questions, with each question being worth one mark. WBBSE Madhyamik 2025: Class 10 Board Exams Begin in West Bengal, To End on February 22.

The exam will be held for a duration of two and a half hours or 150 minutes. Questions in Bihar DElEd exam will be based on subjects such as Hindi or Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

