Mumbai, January 10: The admit card for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Preliminary Exam 2024 will soon be released by the State Bank of India (SBI) under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/CR/2024-25/24. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, sbi.co.in, once they are available.

The SBI Junior Associates Preliminary Exam is scheduled for February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025, while the Main Exam is expected to take place in March or April 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 positions. According to the official notification, the admit card download link for the Preliminary Exam will be available on the bank’s website by February 10, 2025. Candidates should be prepared to appear for the exam on the scheduled dates. SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Out, Know Steps To Download at sbi.co.in. How To Download SBI Clerk Exam Admit Cards? Go to the official website sbi.co.in .

. On the homepage, locate and click on the JA Admit Card 2024 link.

link. Enter your login credentials, such as your application number and date of birth, then submit the details.

Once the admit card appears on the screen, carefully review the information and download the file.

Print a copy of the admit card to keep for future reference and exam day requirements. SBI Share Price Today, February 10: Stocks of State Bank of India Decline in Early Trade by 0.35%. The SBI Clerk selection process consists of three stages: the Preliminary Exam, the Main Exam, and the Language Proficiency Test. Candidates must clear each stage to qualify for a Junior Associate position in an SBI branch. This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. For more details on the SBI Clerk Recruitment Exam 2025, visit the official website sbi.co.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).