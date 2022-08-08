The Bureau of Indian Standard , BIS , has released a recruitment notification on its official website, bis.gov.in. The Bureau of Indian Standard is inviting candidates to apply for the post of Graduate Engineer and Scientist B.

This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria

Master’s Degree in relevant subject or BE/B. Tech in EEE/FCT/MCM. Should not be more than 35 years of age as on the last date of receipt of application. Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 112 Tradesman Mate Posts at erecruitment.andaman.gov.in; Check Details Here

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting of candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment and interview. CBSE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 10 Joint Secretary and Other Posts at cbse.gov.in; Check Details Here

Application Fees

No fees is required to be paid by the applicant.

BIS Recruitment 2022: Remuneration

A consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand only), will be paid to the Graduate Engineers. The remuneration is subject to statutory deductions. The engagement is on full-time basis and Graduate Engineer shall not take any other assignment during the period of engagement in BIS

BIS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website – bis.gov.in Then go to the whats new section and click on the recruitment to the post of Scientist B and Graduate Engineer Click on apply online Then enter the details After filling in the form, submit it Download and keep a copy of the form For more updates regarding the recruitment exam and other details, candidates will have to visit the website

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2022 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).