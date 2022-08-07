Mumbai, August 7: The Indian Navy has invited applications from various candidates for the post of Tradesman Mate which is classified as Group “C” Non-Gazetted, Industrial. The Tradesman Mate post is at various units of the Indian Navy's Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The application process for the post of Tradesman Mate began yesterday, August 6. The last date to submit the application form is September 6. Candidates who are interested to apply for the post of Tradesman Mate can visit the official website at erecruitment.andaman.gov.in or andaman.gov.in. CUET UG 2022: NTA Releases CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Revised Exam Dates; Check Details Here.

The Indian Navy recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 112 vacancies for the Tradesman Mate post. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must be between the age of 18 to 25 years to apply for the Tradesman Mate post.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at erecruitment.andaman.gov.in

Click on the "Apply Online" link

Following this, click on the "Recruitment for the post of Tradesman Mate", Headquarters, Andaman and Nicobar Command link

Fill out the application form

Upload all necessary documents and required details

Take print out for future reference

For more details, read the detailed notification here.

