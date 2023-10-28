Patna, October 28: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday, October 28, announced the final results of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The aspirants can check the complete result by visiting the official website of BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in. Of all those who appeared for the BPSC CCE Exam 2023, 799 candidates were selected. Aman Anand topped the examination across the state. Nikita Kumari stood second, and Ankita Chaudhary came third.

BPSC CCE Exam 2023 was organised for recruitment to 802 posts. Earlier, 2104 candidates were selected in the main examination who were recommended for interview. Out of the total of 2104 candidates, 2075 candidates had appeared for the interview round, which was conducted from October 9 to October 20, 2023. BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission to Declare Results on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecards Online.

How to Check BPSC 67th Final Result 2023:

Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on 'BPSC 67th Final Result 2023' link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will appear where candidates can check the roll numbers and names.

Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.

The overall cut-off this year for the final exam is 553 for UR and EWS and 535 for UR and EWS (Female). For more details and updates, aspirants are advised to visit the official website of the BPSC. BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission Teachers’ Recruitment Exam Begins Today, Over Eight Lakh Candidates Throng Exam Centres.

The BPSC, on October 27, issued notice for the second phase of the teacher recruitment process. The process will start from November 3 and will continue till November 14, 2023. Through this recruitment process, teachers will be appointed in middle school (Classes 6 to 8), secondary school (Classes 9-10) and higher secondary (Classes 11-12). Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

