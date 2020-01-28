BPSSC Bihar Police Prelims Result 2019–20 Declared: Nearly 50,000 Qualified for Next Stage Exam, Check Your Scores Online at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the result for Sub Inspector Exam 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the preliminary examination can be checked on the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The BPSSC Prelims Result 2019-20 can be accessed by submitting the examination roll number. Nearly 50,000 students qualified for the examination. According to media reports, a total of 5,85,829 candidates had appeared for the written test out of which 49,506 are declared qualified, as mentioned by media reports. The BPSSC recruitment notification was released for 2,446 Sub Inspector, Sergeant, and Assistant Superintendent Jail posts. The qualified candidates will next appear in the BPSSC Main examination. Madras University Result 2019–20 for November and December Exam to Be Declared Soon Online.

The prelims recruitment exam was held on December 22, 2019, at around 495 examination centres across the state. The written exam was conducted in two shifts. The passing mark for the examination is 30 percent. Candidates who qualified the prelims will appear in the main exam and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as the final stage of the recruitment process.

BPSSC Main Exam 2019-20 Paper Pattern:

The BPSSC Main exam will have two papers. Paper I will have 100 questions from General Hindi and Paper II will consist of questions from general studies, general science, public administration, Indian history, Indian geography, Mathematics and Mental ability. Both the papers will have 100 questions each and candidates will get two hours to finish answering the question.

The BPSSC Recruitment notification was released on August 21, 2019. Out of the total number of job vacancies for Police Sub Inspector, 215 vacancies are for Sergeant, 125 are for Assistant Superintendent Jail and 42 vacancies are for Ex-Serviceman candidates for Assistant Superintendent Jail Post.