Mumbai, January 17: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) officially released the interim results for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025 recently. Candidates who appeared for the examination on November 23 last year can now access their scorecards through the official portal at mahatet.in. Along with the result declaration, the council has activated a specialised window for candidates to raise objections against their provisional scores, ensuring a transparent final evaluation process.

How to Access MAHA TET 2025 Scorecards

The results are available for both Paper 1 (for primary teaching aspirants) and Paper 2 (for upper primary teaching aspirants). To view their performance, candidates must visit the official website and navigate to the candidate login section. CMAT 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at cmat.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download.

The scorecard provides a detailed breakdown of subject-wise marks, the total score achieved, and the candidate's qualifying status. Given the high volume of traffic following the announcement, officials have advised candidates to remain patient if the website experiences temporary slowdowns.

Steps to Check MAHA TET 2025 Results

Candidates can follow these instructions to download their official results:

Visit the Official Portal: Go to mahatet.in

Navigate to Login: On the homepage, click on the "Candidate Login" or "MAHA TET 2025 Result" link.

Enter Credentials: Log in using your registered Registration ID and Password.

View Results: Once logged in, the dashboard will display the result link for Paper 1 or Paper 2.

Download: Click on the link to open your scorecard, then save or print the document for future reference.

Objection Window and Final Result Timeline

The MSCE has introduced a five-day window for candidates who find discrepancies in their interim marks. The objection window remains open until 6:00 PM on January 21. Submissions must be made exclusively through the online portal; the council has clarified that requests sent via post or email will not be entertained. After reviewing all valid challenges, the MSCE is expected to release the Final Result and Merit List in February 2026. MPBSE Releases Updated Class 10, 12 Board Exam Timetable 2026.

Qualifying Criteria and Certificate Validity

To pass the MAHA TET, candidates must meet the minimum qualifying percentages established by the state:

General Category: 60 per cent (90 out of 150 marks)

60 per cent (90 out of 150 marks) SC/ST/OBC/PwD: 55 per cent (83 out of 150 marks)

Qualified candidates will be issued an eligibility certificate, which is now mandatory for teaching positions in government, aided, and private schools across Maharashtra. Notably, following a 2021 government decision, the MAHA TET certificate now holds lifetime validity, meaning qualified teachers do not need to reappear for the test to maintain their eligibility status.

