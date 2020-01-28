Madras University Result 2019–20 for November and December Exam to Be Declared Soon Online at unom.ac.in

Madras University (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Madras University will reportedly declare the result for the examination held in November and December, 2019 soon. It is speculated that the scores could be out either today, or latest by tomorrow, January 29, 2020. Students are advised to be alert and keep a thorough check at the official website; unom.ac.in. The Madras University 2020-19 semester exam result can be checked by logging onto their account. Earlier, the varsity announced that they are on the stage of the final evaluation procedure and the scores would be released before January 31, 2020. Hence, the speculations for the result announcement increased. IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Exam: Mock Test Link Activated for Both Paper 1 and 2 Online.

According to media reports, nearly 2 lakh students have appeared for the November-December 2019 exam. The candidates eagerly wait for the scores to be declared. The varsity is reportedly making all the necessary preparations for the online publication of results in a smooth and glitch-free manner. Once declared, the Madras University result will be made available on the official website as well as the affiliated colleges.

How to Check Madras University Result 2019-20?

Visit the official website; unom.ac.in.

Once declared, you will see the Madras University Nov-December 2019 semester exam result on the homepage.

Click on the link, and it will guide you to the result page of Madras University.

Select your program, semester, enter your roll number and submit the necessary details to get access to your Madras University November December 2019 result.

Check, download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

It is important to note here that the result available on the website are only for information purpose and cannot be considered as a scorecard. They will have to collect their original mark sheet from their college. Those who achieve the passing mark will be qualified for the next semester.