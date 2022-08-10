The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountancy, CA Foundation Result June 2022 today, August 10. The candidates can download scorecard of the CA result 2022 on the official website- icai.nic.in using registration or PIN number, roll number.

Students who clear the CA Foundation exam can now fill out the CA Intermediate exam form. JEE Mains Result 2022: NTA Declares JEE Main 2022 Session Two Result At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Check Scorecard

CA Foundation Result June 2022 : How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'CA Foundation result 2022' link

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

CA Foundation result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download CA Foundation exam scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

The candidates can download CA Foundation exam 2022 scorecard on the website- icai.nic.in using either registration number, PIN number or roll number.

The CA Foundation exams for June session were conducted on 24, 26,28 and 30 June. The exams were held in two shifts.

