The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main 2022 result for session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in . Candidates can check the JEE Main session 2 results by entering their application number and date of birth. NTA JEE Main result 2022 contains the candidate’s name, marks, all India rank, percentile and cut-off scores.

JEE Main 2022 Result link for Session 2 has been activated in the wee hours of August 8, 2022. This JEE Main 2022 Result has been declared after NTA released the JEE Main final answer keys online yesterday, on August 7, 2022. Please note that the final key was only for B.E. and B.Tech papers. UP BEd Result 2022: Entrance Exam Result Declared at upbed2022.in, Know How To Check

How to check JEE Main result 2022?

Candidates can refer to the steps given below to check results.

Visit the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the direct link to check the JEE Main July session result.

Enter the application number and date of birth in the required field.

Check all the details mentioned in the scorecard.

Download the JEE Main result 2022 session 2 for future reference.

NTA had conducted JEE Main 2022 exam in two sessions in June and July this year. The top 2.5 lakh candidates become eligible to register for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The application for JEE Advanced has started from 7th August 2022 and the exam is to be held on 28th August.

