New Delhi, November 15: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 today. According to a prior notice, the admit cards were scheduled for release only after November 15, 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official CLAT website consortiumofnlus.ac.in by logging in with their credentials.

CLAT 2025 is scheduled for December 1, 2024, from 2 pm to 4 pm, lasting two hours. PwD candidates receive an extended duration, ending at 4:40 pm, providing them a total of two hours and forty minutes.

How to Download CLAT Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Find and click the admit card link on the homepage. Log in with the candidate’s credentials. Submit and download the CLAT 2025 admit card.

CLAT 2025: Exam Pattern

The CLAT 2025 will consist of two separate papers: CLAT UG and CLAT PG. The CLAT UG paper includes 120 questions to be answered within two hours, covering subjects like English language, current affairs (including general knowledge), logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

The CLAT PG paper is designed for postgraduate law admissions and includes questions on constitutional law and various other legal disciplines, such as jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, contract law, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labor and industrial law.

CLAT 2025: Eligibility

For the undergraduate program (5-year integrated law degree), candidates must secure at least 45% in Class 12 (40% for SC, ST, and PwD categories). For the postgraduate program (1-year LLM degree), general category candidates must have an LLB degree with a minimum of 50% marks, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates need at least 45%.

The CLAT 2025 serves as the gateway to 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes at participating NLUs for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates and further instructions.

