Delhi, February 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the official date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 today. After the formal announcements, the timetable will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.nic.in. The exams will be held in the offline mode from May 4 to June 11.

This year, the syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent, and the paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions. CBSE Board Exams 2021 Datesheet Update: Exam Schedule For Class 10 And Class 12 to be Announced on February 2.

Here's how students can check the datesheet:

Log in to the official website- cbse.nic.in Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’ In the next step, the schedule will appear.

Check Datesheet: Here's the tweet by Education Minister:

Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class Xll. Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/LSJAwYpc7j — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

Students will have to wear a face mask and maintain other social distancing norms at the exam hall amid the coronavirus pandemic. The results for the Board exams are likely to be declared on July 15. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” made the announcement regarding the exam date sheet last month.

