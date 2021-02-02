New Delhi, February 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the much awaited examination schedule for the upcoming class 10 and 12 board examinations. Education minister, Ramesh Pokhriayal 'Nishank', released the schedule on his Twitter account. CBSE students can visit the official site cbse.nic.in and check the CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for Class 12 and CBSE Time Table 2021 for Class 12. CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2020–21 Datesheet Released: Exams To Begin on May 4, Conclude on June 11; Check Full Schedule and Time Table Here.

According to the official announcement, CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021 will start from May 4, 2021 and will end on June 10, 2021. The CBSE Result 2021 for Class 10 and 12 will be announced on July 15. The CBSE in an official notice said that datesheet has been released nearly three months before so that students can make their study plan and overcome the problems faced during the pandemic. Check CBSE Class 12 Datesheet Here.

Check CBSE Class 12 Datesheet Here:

Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class Xll. Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/LSJAwYpc7j — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

This year, about 30 lakh students have registered to appear for the CBSE Board exam 2021. The class 12 exams will be held in two shifts to reduce the number of days of conducting exams. In second shift exams of subjects which are not offered by students of schools situated abroad will be conducted.

Each year, the CBSE board exams are conducted in March but this year the board has extended the date for the exams owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension of exam dates gave a 'big relief' to the appearing students as they will get enough time for their preparations.

