New Delhi, December 10: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday interacted with students, teachers and other stakeholders, all over the country via an online seminar, amid the growing concerns regrading the various examinations for the current academic year and entrances for the following year. The discussion being mainly about JEE 2021, NEET 2021 and Board examination. Pokhriyal said that there are no plans to cancel NEET 2021. Adding, "we postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres..we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country." However, the ministry might consider to shifting the exam from offline to online mode "if the students wants."

He also said that multiple attempts for JEE, NEET 2021 can be considered, based on the situation. Pokhriyal said that the ministry is considering if JEE Main can be held for up to four times in a year. Talking about the syllabus for JEE 2021, the minister said, "We are discussing on the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 so that students from all boards can participate." The entrance examinations -JEE and NEET- are largely based on class 11th and 12th syllabus. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak various boards including CBSE, ISCE, and many state boards have reduced their course. CBSE Officials Rule out Conducting Board Exams Online, to Be in Written Mode Only Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Regarding the CBSE board examinations for class 10th and 12th, he said that the exact dates for conducting the examinations will be declared only after assessing the situation carefully. Moreover, he assured the students that they will be provided with sufficient time for preparation. “We will ensure you get enough time to prepare based on the new format. We are with you,” said Pokhriyal. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Says ‘UGC, CBSE Directed to Coordinate Release of CBSE Compartment Exams.’

Answering the question about further reduction in the syllabus by 10-20 per cent, Pokhriyal said that CBSE has already reduced syllabus by 30 per cent. "If the situation remains the same, that the exams have to be postponed, we will take a decision then," he added. In response to a question related to the practical exams for board students, he said if students can't go to schools for lab-related works, it will not be possible to conduct exams. "We will discuss in this regard," Pokhriyal added.

Education Minister also said that the states will decide reopening of schools after considering the COVID-19 pandemic situations. "17 states have reopened their schools with minimal attendance, the other states will decide on the basis of the pandemic situations," Pokhriyal said. The schools all over the country are shut since the COVID-19 lockdown started in March this year. However, online classes have been taking place.

