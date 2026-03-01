Mumbai, March 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, March 1 announced the immediate postponement of Class X (10) and Class XII (12) board examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2 across seven countries in the Middle East. The decision follows a sharp escalation in regional conflict, including airstrikes and airspace closures that have disrupted daily life and student safety in several Gulf nations. The postponement applies to all CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In an official statement, the Board clarified that the move was necessitated by the "current situation in parts of the Middle East," ensuring that students are not forced to travel to examination centers during a period of heightened security alerts. Pakistan: 6 Killed Outside US Consulate in Karachi After Violent Protest Over Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death (Watch Videos).

CBSE Class X and XII Examinations Scheduled for March 2 Postponed

While the exams set for March 2 have been deferred, the Board has not yet released a revised schedule. "The new dates shall be announced later," the CBSE statement confirmed.

Class X and Class XII Examinations Scheduled To Be Held on March 2 Postponed, Says CBSE

Monitoring and Future Schedule

The Board is currently operating in a "wait-and-watch" mode. Officials are scheduled to review the geopolitical situation on Tuesday, March 3, to determine the feasibility of conducting subsequent examinations. A final decision regarding papers scheduled from March 5 onwards will be made following this assessment.

In the interim, the CBSE has advised all affected students and parents to:

Maintain close contact with their respective school administrations.

Monitor official CBSE social media channels and the board's website for verified updates.

Disregard unverified circulars; the Board recently had to debunk a fake notice claiming a total cancellation of all remaining exams. Iran-Israel War: MEA Advises Foreign Nationals in India To Contact FRRO for Visa Help Amid West Asia Crisis.

Regional Escalation

The decision comes amid a significant military flare-up in the region. Since February 28, coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran have led to retaliatory missile exchanges across the Gulf. In the UAE and Qatar, authorities have already shifted most local schools to distance learning as a precautionary measure. Major transit hubs, including Dubai International Airport, have faced partial closures or severe flight disruptions, making the logistics of transporting examination materials and supervising staff increasingly difficult.

