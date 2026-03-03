New Delhi, March 3: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6, in select countries in West Asia, amid the ongoing conflict in the region. According to a circular issued by CBSE, the Board will review the situation in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on March 5 to make a decision on examinations scheduled on March 7.

"After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the Class X and Class XII examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, and Friday, March 6, 2026, in the Middle East region. The new dates shall be announced later," CBSE said in the circular. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death: Israel Spy Agencies Hacked Tehran Traffic Cameras To Track Iran’s Supreme Leader Before Targeted Killing, Reveals Report.

CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams Scheduled for March 5 and 6

Important Update on Class X/XII Exams – Middle East Regions CBSE has issued Circular-2 today regarding the Class X & XII Board Exams in the Middle East regions. Details are in attached Circular pic.twitter.com/JAHPj3SBjW — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 3, 2026

"The Board will review the situation on Thursday, 05 March 2026 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 07 March onwards. All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully," the circular read.

Indian Embassy in Oman Shares CBSE Exam Update

IMPORTANT UPDATE FOR CBSE STUDENTS - 03.03.2026 pic.twitter.com/zzHUYjAcHw — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) March 3, 2026

The Indian Embassy in Oman also shared the update and advised students to stay in regular contact with their schools, follow only the CBSE announcements and avoid unofficial sources and rumours.

Earlier on Sunday, CBSE postponed the examinations scheduled on March 2. This comes as the US and Israel conducted airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities. West Asia Tensions: Iraqi Group Claims Erbil Hotel Strike, Saudi Intercepts Drones and Israel Targets Hezbollah Headquarters Amid Operation Epic Fury.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. In the recent developments, Hezbollah claimed a dawn attack on Israel's Ramat David Air Base, Al Jazeera reported. According to Hezbollah, it fired a swarm of drones at radar sites and control rooms at the air base on Tuesday.