New Delhi, July 14: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th results will be declared on Wednesday, i.e July 15, says Human Resource and Development Minister (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Students can check their results on official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The union minister took to Twitter to give this information. He also wished luck to students. CBSE Class 12 Results 2020 Declared: Merit List Not to be Released This Year by Board.

Nishank, in a tweet, said, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.” CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Check Class 12 Board Exam Result Online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Tweet By HRD Minister:

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

On Monday, the CBSE declared the class 12 results. CBSE did not release the merit list containing names of toppers. A total of 11,92,961 students appeared for the CBSE class 12 exams this year. According to the CBSE, the overall pass percentage this year has increased by 5.38 percent. This year the pass percentage stands at 88.78 percent.

The CBSE had cancelled all remaining papers due to the outbreak of coronavirus in India. On June 26, the Supreme Court had also accepted the draft notification issued by the CBSE in connection with the assessment scheme for the Board examination cancelled for Class 10 and Class 12. The CBSE filed an affidavit in the top court detailing the assessment scheme.

