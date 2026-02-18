New Delhi, February 18: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the CTET 2026 provisional answer key shortly on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Lakhs of candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test earlier this month are eagerly awaiting the response verification link.

The national-level teacher eligibility examination was conducted in multiple shifts for Paper I (Classes I to V) and Paper II (Classes VI to VIII) at centres across the country.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key and their individual response sheets from ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026 To be Released Soon, Know How To Download.

CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: What Candidates Can Do

The provisional answer key will allow candidates to:

• Cross-check their marked responses

• Estimate probable scores using the official marking scheme

• Identify discrepancies, if any

• Raise objections within the given deadline

Along with the answer key, CBSE is expected to activate the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge specific answers by paying a prescribed fee per question. CTET Admit Card 2026 Released at ctet.nic.in, Here’s How To Download.

After reviewing the objections, the board will release the final answer key, which will form the basis for preparing the CTET 2026 result and cut-off marks.

How to Download CTET Answer Key 2026 from ctet.nic.in

Candidates can follow these steps once the link is activated:

1. Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in

2. Click on the link titled “CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key”

3. Log in using your application number and date of birth

4. View and download the answer key and response sheet

5. Calculate your estimated score

Applicants are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays and download a copy for future reference.

CTET 2026 Result and Eligibility Certificate

CTET determines eligibility for teaching positions in central government schools such as:

• Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

• Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Once the final answer key is published, CBSE will declare the CTET 2026 results online. Candidates securing marks equal to or above the prescribed cut-off will receive eligibility certificates as per board guidelines.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check ctet.nic.in for the latest updates on the answer key release date, objection window timeline, and result announcement.

