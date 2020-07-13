New Delhi, July 13: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for class 12 examinations 2020 of Arts, Science and Commerce streams. While it announced the class 12 results, CBSE did not release the merit list containing names of toppers. Speaking to news agency ANI, a CBSE official further confirmed that the board will not release the merit list this year. The results are available online at official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

A total of 11,92,961 students appeared for the CBSE class 12 exams this year. According to the CBSE, the overall pass percentage this year has increased by 5.38 percent. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.40 percent. This year, however, the pass percentage stands at 88.78 percent. As per results highlights, 3.24 percent of total students or total 38,686 students scored above 95 percent marks. CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: 88.78% Pass, Know Overall Statistics for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Here.

How to Check CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020?

Visit the official websites of CBSE; cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in.

Click on the related links for CBSE 10th and 12th Results.

Enter your exam details such as your roll number, as per your CBSE admit card.

After submitting the details, your CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future references.

Out of total students, 13,24 percent or 1,57,934 students got more than 90 percent marks. Girls outshined boys in the CBSE class 12 examination. According to the results, the pass percentage among girls is 92.15 percent and among boys, it is 86.19 percent. Girls did better than boys by 5.96 percent. The pass percentage of transgender students is 66.67 per cent.

