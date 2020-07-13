The time has finally arrived. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 board exam results today, July 13. Students who were eagerly waiting for their CBSE 12th Results must note that the marks are available on the official websites of the board; cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to the official website, class XII CBSE board exam results 2020 is also available at third-party sites such as examresults.net. This article, is dedicated to provide students the CBSE 12th Results updates, along with details of where and how can they check their marks online, as the results are finally announced. The overall pass percentage is 88.78%. CBSE Class 10 & 12 Result 2020 to be Available on DigiLocker: Here's How to Check Scores & Access Digital Mark Sheets on The App & digilocker.gov.in.

The coronavirus outbreak in the country has hampered this year’s academic schedule. Many board examinations were cancelled or postponed to later dates in view of the outbreak, which further delayed the result announcements this year. Likewise, CBSE also had to postpone the 10th and 12th board exams, and gradually, the pending papers for class 10 examinations, which were scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15 were cancelled. But class 12 students were given an option to appear for the exams.

The evaluation process for the CBSE board exams was started in May. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, allowed the evaluation process to be conducted from home and expected to declare the CBSE 10th and 12th Results by mid-July. Today, the board finally declared the results. Students can follow the below steps to check and download their CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020.

How to Check CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020?

Visit the official websites of CBSE; cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in .

. Click on the related links for CBSE 10th and 12th Results.

Enter your exam details such as your roll number, as per your CBSE admit card.

After submitting the details, your CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future references.

CBSE has recently scrapped the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30%. Among some chapters, CBSE completed deleted chapters federalism, citizenship, nationalism and secularism from Political Science curriculum for class 11 for the academic year 2020-21.

