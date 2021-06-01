New Delhi, June 1: Will CBSE class 12 exams be cancelled or held? Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on May 23 said that a decision on holding class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be announced by June 1. However, latest reports suggest the government is unlikely to announce a decision on CBSE board class 12 exams today. Meanwhile, the hashtag "cancelboardexams" remains among top trends on Twitter as many students and parents have concerns about the examination, if held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the recent top developments. CICSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2021: CICSE Asks Schools To Submit Average Scores of Students in Class 11, Internal Exams.

The Ministry of Education will inform the Supreme Court about its decision on whether or not to hold class 12 CBSE, ICSE Board exams amid the pandemic, and wait for the apex court's judgment, according to a report. CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: NSUI Protests Outside Ministry of Education, Raises ‘Pahle Suraksha, Phir Pariksha’ Slogans.

The Supreme Court on June will again hold hearing on a plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class XII examinations.

In the last hearing held on May 31, a bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari emphasised that the policy which was adopted previous year in connection with the exams can be adopted this year too.

According to a report by PTI, the CBSE and CISCE are contemplating various options about the pending class 12 board exams, including cancellation and adopting alternative assessment route or going ahead with the exams in truncated format.

Seeking cancellation of the CBSE exams, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Ramesh Pokhriyal, urging him to reconsider the decision regarding holding the exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education had on April 14 announced the postponement of the CBSE class 12 exams in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 23, the Centre held a meeting with state government on whether or not to hold the CBSE class 12 exams. During the discussion, the CBSE proposed two options – conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration objective type exams at respective schools.

The states were asked to submit their suggestions by May 25. According to a report by The Indian Express, 32 states and union territories said the class 12 board examination should be held.

A large section of students and parents are in favour of the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 exams in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST.