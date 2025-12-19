Mumbai, December 19: The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular interactive programme "Pariksha Pe Charcha" will be held in January 2026. The registration window for Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2026 is open, with students, teachers, and parents nationwide invited to participate in the annual interactive session. The Pariksha Pe Charcha has been designed to help students alleviate exam-related stress and foster a positive approach towards academic challenges. Ahead of the event, an online Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)-based contest has been launched for students of Classes 6 to 12.

Besides students, teachers and parents can also participate in the contest. Notably, the competition will remain open until January 11, 2026. To participate, visit the official MyGov portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in. Additionally, participants can also submit questions which they wish to ask the PM Narendra Modi. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will shortlist selected entries, which are likely to be featured during the live programme. All participants will receive an official certificate from NCERT. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Begins on MyGov.in: Who Can Apply, Last Date, How To Register and Submit Questions to PM Narendra Modi.

Watch the Highlights of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Event Here

What Are the Key Dates and Deadlines for PPC 2026

The online registration or participation for the Pariksha Pe Charcha event began on December 11 and will end on January 11. That said, the official date for the PPC 2026 event has not been announced. The event is expected to take place a few weeks before the major board examinations (such as CBSE and State Boards) across the country. The exact date for PPC 2026 will be officially announced by the Ministry of Education and MyGov. Students, parents and teachers who wish to apply for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 event can do so by visiting the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in. Wondering how to apply? Follow the steps given below.

How To Apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha Event 2026

Visit the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in

Register as a student, teacher or parent and log in using your registration

After logging in, the certificate download option will be available

Fill out all the necessary information

Submit the form

The certificate will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the same for reference

What Is the Pariksha Pe Charcha Event?

It is worth noting that the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme aims to help students manage exam stress, engage directly with the Prime Minister and inspire a positive and confident exam mindset. The Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2018 and roughly translates to "Discussion on Exams". The event serves as an annual dialogue where the Prime Minister directly interacts with students, parents, and teachers. During the event, PM Modi addresses multifaceted pressures associated with examinations. The event also aims to offer coping strategies, provide motivational insight to students and inspire a joyful, stress-free learning environment.

