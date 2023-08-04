Mumbai, August 4: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE Class 10 supplementary results 2023 today, August 4. The CBSE Board announced the exam results at around 2.30 pm. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Compartment or Supplementary Exams 2023, Improvement or both Compartment and Improvement examination can check their results by visiting the official website of CBSE at results.cbse.nic.in.

Candidates must note that they will require their login credentials including roll number, school number, and admit card ID in order to check the CBSE Class 10 Compartment results 2023. A total of 1,27,622 students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Compartment examination. Of these, 60,551 students i.e. 47.40 percent passed the Class 10 supply exams. Fake University in India List: UGC Declares 20 Universities As Fake and Not Empowered To Award Any Degree, Check Names.

Steps To Check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Results:

Visit the official website of CBSE at results.cbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Result" tab

Now, click on the "Secondary School (Class X) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2023" link

Enter using login details and other credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The girls secured a pass percentage of 49.90 percent while the boys fared with 46 percent pass percentage. Here's the direct link to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Result 2023. The CBSE Board conducted the Compartment examinations for Class 10 students from July 17 to 22. The Class 12 Compartment examination results were announced on August 1. CTET 2023 Exam Date: CBSE Releases City Pre-Admit Card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination at ctet.nic.in, Exams on August 20; Check Direct Link and Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBOSE) released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams which will be held in 2024. The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 final exam 2024 will begin on February 5 and end on February 28 while the Class 12 final exams will begin on February 6 and end on March 5.

