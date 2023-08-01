Mumbai, August 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CTET 2023 Exam City Allotment today, August 1. The CBSE Board released the CTET 2023 exam date and City (Pre Admit Card) for the CTET August 2023 examination. Candidates who will be appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 can visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in to download the pre-admit card for the examination.

It must be noted that the CTET 2023 examination will be conducted on August 20. The CTET August 2023 exam will be held in an offline mode after 5 years. "The admit card of the applicants, with details of examination city allotted to them, have been uploaded on the website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in)," the official notification reads.

Steps To Download CTET 2023 Pre-Admit Card:

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Click on the "View Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023" link on the homepage

Next, enter your application number and date of birth

Now, click on submit

Your CTET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download the CTET 2023 preadmit card. As per CBSE schedule, the CTET 2023 examination will be conducted on August 20. The CBSE will release the CBSE CTET 2023 admit card on August 18. The application process for the CTET 2023 examination began on April 27 and ended on May 26.

